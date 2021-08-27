FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a Paducah attorney to serve as a special justice for the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Beshear's office announced Friday that Emily Roark has been appointed to serve as special justice for Kentucky's 1st Supreme Court District.
Special justices serve on the court if two or more Kentucky Supreme Court Justices recuse themselves from a case under Section 110(3) of the state constitution, which states "If as many as two Justices decline or are unable to sit in the trial of any cause, the Chief Justice shall certify that fact to the Governor, who shall appoint to try the particular cause a sufficient number of Justices to constitute a full court for the trial of the cause."
Beshear on Friday also appointed Paul Whalen of Fort Thomas as a special justice representing the 6th Supreme Court District.