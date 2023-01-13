FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board.
Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Beshear also reappointed the executive director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority to the board.
Timothy Cahill of Paducah will serve a term that ends on Sept. 30, 2026.