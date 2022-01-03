MAYFIELD, KY — In December, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover 100% of the eligible costs of emergency cleanup and recovery work after tornadoes and severe storms ripped through western Kentucky for the first 30 days after the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak. In Mayfield Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced he's asking the federal government to extend that coverage for an additional 60 days.
Beshear has previously said when the 30-day period expires, the federal funding would revert to 75% of funding for those emergency costs and that the state planned to ask for an extension.
The governor on Monday announced he will be asking the federal government to extend that 100% funding for an additional 60 days.
“When you look at where downtown Mayfield still is, it’s going to take a lot longer than 30 days, and the costs are immense — exceeding $100 million to ultimately clean up debris. We’ve notified the federal government that, that is coming. We have the support of the entire federal delegation of Kentucky, and so we’ll be pushing forward with that very important request," Beshear said.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan thanked the governor for making that request. She said if approved, that funding will make an important difference in Mayfield and in all the Kentucky communities affected by the tornado outbreak.
“I hated to think that my city, which is so beloved to all of us, would be bankrupt by debris removal before we ever begin to rebuild. And just this week we are starting to look at our building process. That’s in the works, but we’ve got to get out city almost level before we can begin to do that," O'Nan said. "And so if we get the 60-day extension — which I know is going to be asked for and I have every, every hope that it will be granted to us — that will help us tremendously.”
The governor said he has also spoken to members of the Kentucky General Assembly about pushing forward legislation to provide state funding for costs not covered by the federal government.
“I’m going to be asking that the state cover any portion that they will ultimately see. We hope that, that portion isn’t at least for the next 60 days. But, if we go to 90/10 or to 75/25, which is the normal, I want to make sure that — at a time where we’re going to have a very positive budget — that we’re here providing relief.”
Beshear on Monday also said he's talked with Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry about speeding up the process of moving displaced Mayfield and Graves County residents from hotels to semi-permanent housing in the form of campers or RVs people can stay in while the rebuilding process continues.
“We are working on the state level to see all the different ways we can speed that up. We hope to have additional news as early as late this afternoon," Beshear said.
O'Nan said it's vitally important to get families back in homes and get children in the community back into the school environment they were used to before the tornado struck.
"The schools are heart blood of our communities and our counties, and so to see that he is requesting these 200 trailers, excuse me, 200 campers to, to get our children back and our families back into a normal life is such, such a great benefit to us," O'Nan said.
Perry expressed his gratitude to the governor and his staff for their help as Graves County continues to work through the debris removal process.
“At this point this is a blessing for me, because I can send him a text message, I can call him and his staff — I want to make sure they’re mentioned as well — and ask of ‘Hey, what do I need to do on this?’ and just immediately I’ll get an answer," Perry said.
The judge executive also shared his thanks for others in state and federal government helping Kentucky communities impacted by the storms.
“The federal government is in full support, the state government is in full support, and right now the people of Mayfield and Graves County are seeing that. Thank you,” Perry said.
Beshear also said Monday that disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will begin on Jan. 5. The governor encouraged eligible Kentuckians to apply for those benefits, and for disaster unemployment benefits. Those benefits are for farmers and other self-employed people who traditionally would not qualify for those benefits.