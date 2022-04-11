Weather Alert

...Strong Winds from 40 to 50 mph Possible this Afternoon... Strong southeast winds on the back edge of a rain shield will be possible as the precipitation tapers off over portions of western Kentucky this afternoon. Both Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Paducah, Kentucky recently reported wind gusts to 44 MPH, and a barn was damaged near Charleston, Missouri. The winds should not last long, perhaps less than 15 minutes or so at any one location.