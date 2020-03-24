FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is commending Kentuckians for their efforts coordinating meal programs for seniors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
As with many illnesses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adults age 65 and over are at a higher risk for complications if they catch the novel coronavirus disease. The CDC recommends that adults in that age range stay home if possible to avoid contracting the virus.
Speaking during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Beshear said Kentucky has been ahead of other southern states when it comes to organizing meal delivery programs for seniors in light of the outbreak.
According to the governor, 11,825 meals were served statewide on Monday, which he said was an increase of 3,825 meals. Beshear said those numbers come from the Kentucky Department of Health and Family Services.
Additionally, Beshear said he has received word that Trigg, Graves, Mason, Taylor, Lawrence and Christian counties need help preparing more meals for seniors.
He said the need is not due to any sort of failure of leadership, and Kentuckians who are able to help should reach out to their local elected officials.
Beshear thanked individuals, food banks and other groups across the state for the work they are doing to help feed others in their communities.