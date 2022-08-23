FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s calling Kentucky’s legislature into a special session to take up a relief package for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.
The Democratic governor says the special session will begin Wednesday.
The decision to reconvene the GOP-led legislature comes after discussions among lawmakers and Beshear’s administration.
Beshear tweeted that the “productive conversations” resulted in an agreement.
The governor and top lawmakers didn’t immediately provide details of the relief package to be presented to lawmakers.
But Beshear said that together, state leaders can provide the “support and relief” that eastern Kentucky needs.
More details: https://bit.ly/3AIXA1k