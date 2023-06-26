MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear gathered with local leaders at Barkley Regional Airport on Monday to celebrate more than $1.1 million in funding awards benefiting tourism, road and park improvements, law enforcement, recycling and nonprofits in McCracken and Ballard counties.
The funding includes more than $860,000 to benefit Paducah and McCracken County and more than $280,000 to benefit Ballard County.
“What an exciting day in Western Kentucky! We’re investing more than $1 million in McCracken and Ballard counties to help build that better future we all want for our kids and grandkids,” Beshear said. “Today, we’re investing in roads, parks, tourism, local nonprofits and more, while helping protect our heroes in uniform. These funds are going to make a big difference for these communities and everyone who gets to visit.”
McCracken County
For Paducah and McCracken County, the funding leaders celebrated on Monday includes $619,306 for tourism marketing to the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau from American Rescue Plan Act funds. ARPA is a federal stimulus package aiming to help combat the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beshear also announced more than $80,000 for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Protection Program.
For parks and playgrounds, nearly $80,000 was announced for McCracken County park improvements, as well as nearly $82,000 for the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department. Those awards come from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. The money awarded to McCracken County for park will pay for a new bike shelter, picnic shelters and nature trail and improvements to the parking lot and mountain bike skills course. The funding for the city of Paducah will be used to replace playground equipment at Keiler Park to improve accessibility. Keiler Park is a 3 acre park along Broadway Street.
In addition to the funding listed above, Beshear also said $34,000 is being awarded to fund a one-day event in Paducah where people can dispose of household hazardous waste.
Paducah Mayor George Bray and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer both shared their excitement about the funding and what it means for the community. Bray said tourism is "so critical to the community," and the funding will help that part of the local economy, as well as "generally improve the overall quality of life for all of us." Clymer said with that funding and the state funding for the sheriff's office, "We are investing in the safety and longevity of our people and communities. We thank Gov. Beshear and the legislature for their continued investments and support.”
Ballard County
For Ballard County, Beshear announced two Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund awards: $100,000 for the Ballard County Citizens Advisory Council and more than $6,700 for St. Mary’s Parish of LaCenter.
The county is also receiving a $33,358 grant to support recycling infrastructure.
For roads, Beshear also celebrated an award of $140,000 to resurface parts of Shelby Road in Ballard County. That funding was announced earlier this month.
State leader celebrate local funding
Members of the state legislature also celebrated the funding awards on Monday. A news release from the governor's office includes statements from several west Kentucky legislators, including:
Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah
“I am proud to see the work of the legislature directly benefit those in McCracken and Ballard counties,” Rudy said. “These awards will be of great service to our local communities and will attract more people to visit our beautiful state. Throughout the interim, we in the legislature will continue to work towards common sense legislation to aid our local communities.”
Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield
“I am honored to see the hard work of the legislature assist the people of McCracken County,” Heath said. “As we work towards crafting more common-sense legislation during the interim, we keep at the forefront of our minds the importance of lifting up our local communities. These awards that benefit our parks, roads, nonprofits and police departments are the type of awards we in the legislature will continue to advocate for.”
Rep. Randy Bridges of Paducah
“With these awards, McCracken County will better be able to serve the community through law enforcement and improvements to amenities, as well as attract people to our state,” Bridges said. “Responsible governance begins at building up our local communities, and we in the legislature are committed to giving our local communities the resources to thrive.”
Rep. Chris Freeland of Benton
“Throughout my tenure as a representative for the people of McCracken County, I have valued the funding and continued improvement for our local communities,” Freeland said. “With improvements to our local parks, police departments, our roads and our nonprofits, these awards will holistically assist our growing community.”
Sen. Danny Carroll of Benton
“While I regret I will be unable to attend the event in person, I want to express gratitude to my fellow lawmakers and all of our local and state officials who’ve made the awards possible,” Carroll said. “I am thrilled for the good these funding awards will bring. In state government, we do what we can to help provide for those in need through programs and various budget bills, but I firmly believe that the difference-makers exist in our communities, churches and homes. I trust these awards will be used well and cannot wait to witness the benefits they will bring.”