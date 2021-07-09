MURRAY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated with Murray State University officials Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new agritech initiative at the school's University West Farm.
The university's Hutson School of Agriculture is partnering with Sunway Energy Solutions in Murray, and GREE Electric Appliances, based in Zhuhai, China, to build a solar HVAC system on the University West Farm. GREE provided a 4-ton solar-assist heat pump. Sunway Energy Solutions engineered and installed the 12-module solar array that will operate that heat pump.
The donated solar HVAC system will provide sustainable energy to the West Farm Shop. Beshear's office says the multiuse facility previous had no temperature controls, and the solar HVAC system will help students and farmers learn about agrivoltaics — a method that allows solar panels to be placed on the same land used for crops.
“This agrivoltaics system will offer the students here with hands-on training and learning with some of the most advanced technology available,” Beshear said. “If you are a current or prospective Murray State student, this is your ticket to being part of the emerging industries of the future. This will further our push to make Kentucky the agritech capital of the world and to ensure our people have the well-paying jobs of tomorrow.”
The university also envisions adding data analysis, data management, engineering, software development and computer science students as the project grows, Beshear's office says.
At the ribbon-cutting event, Beshear was joined by Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Governor’s Office of Emerging Industries Executive Director Dorsey Ridley, Murray State President Robert Jackson and MSU Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Tony Brannon.
“Murray State University is very pleased to welcome Gov. Beshear, Secretary Goodman and other guests to campus to talk about the exciting agritech initiatives occurring within our Hutson School of Agriculture,” Jackson said. “Murray State will continue to lead and partner with the commonwealth on new and innovative agricultural opportunities for the economic advancement of our region and state.”
Beshear's office says this is the first phase of the project, and Murray State will collaborate with the Energy and Environment Cabinet’s Office of Energy Policy as it continues to develop the next phase.