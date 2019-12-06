FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer.
Cameron's appointment to take Beshear's place as attorney general takes effect Dec. 17. Cameron begins his full term Jan. 6, stemming from his victory in the November election.
Beshear takes office as governor next Tuesday.In a news release about the appointment, Beshear said, "I have had the privilege of knowing Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron for years. The people of Kentucky elected him to serve as their attorney general, and I will therefore be appointing him Dec. 17. I am confident that Daniel and I will be able to work together and find common ground to move Kentucky forward."
Cameron said Friday he appreciates Beshear for giving him the opportunity to take office early. Cameron has been assembling his staff.