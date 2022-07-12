GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear joined other leaders Tuesday for a ribbon cutting to reopen the Department of Juvenile Justice Youth Development Center in Mayfield. The center was badly damaged on Dec. 10, during the devastating tornado outbreak.
During the storm, the youth development center lost power, water and internet, Beshear's office says. Damage to the building included severe structural damage to the roof, burst water pipes, collapsed walls and broken floors. The storm also blew away several metal outbuildings.
The youth development center is now able to reopen after six months of intense rebuilding, Beshear's office says.
The Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice says youth development centers like the one in Mayfield are small, treatment-oriented facilities, and the young people placed there are typically between the ages of 14 and 18. KYDJJ says the programs include a six-hour school day, education alternatives for graduation or GEDs and vocational opportunities.
Mayfield Youth Development Center’s Superintendent Larry Jackson says newly committed or sentenced teens will have the option to be placed in the facility starting Wednesday.
“We look forward to once again providing optimal care for the youth of Kentucky. They have faced enough challenges and disruptions in their lives and deserve a return to stability,” Jackson said. “Our staff are some of the best and I could not do this job without them. Let’s open these doors and get back to serving the commonwealth and tomorrow’s future leaders.”
During the Dec. 10 tornado, staff members were there to keep kids safe, and Beshear recognized them for their bravery and commitment during the ribbon cutting.
"I commend the DJJ staff for putting their lives at risk on that dark, devastating night to save Kentucky’s future leaders," Beshear said.
The governor also offered words of encouragement for teens who find themselves in youth development centers.
"To all the youth housed here in Mayfield and around the commonwealth, hear me when I say: Your past does not dictate your future,” Beshear said.
Three juveniles will go to the facility now that it is reopening. Staff members say they're excited to get back to work.