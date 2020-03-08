FRANKFORT, KY -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says three additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday.
Beshear says the four total cases come Jefferson, Fayette and Harrison Counties, which are in the northern and eastern portions of the state.
All four patients remain in isolation.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, four of the 21 coronavirus tests in Kentucky have come back positive. Beshear says he expects more tests to come back positive.
"While we do have additional cases, which we expected with the way this coronavirus has spread across the nation and world, Kentuckians should know the risk remains relatively low and they should not panic," a news release quoted Beshear saying. "We can all take proactive steps to reduce the risk of exposure for ourselves, our loved ones and our communities.”
Beshear announced the first confirmed coronavirus case in Kentucky on Friday and declared a state of emergency.