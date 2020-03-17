FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are now 26 novel coronavirus cases in Kentucky, including a case in Lyon County.
The Lyon County case is a 69-year-old man.
Beshear said there was another case, but state officials later learned that person is now in New York state.
The governor says he signed an executive order Tuesday that all public-facing businesses that can’t comply with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Businesses affected by the executive order include entertainment and recreational facilities, community recreation centers, gyms, salons, spas, concert venues, theaters and sporting event facilities.
Beshear says there are a number of businesses that are exempt from this order, including grocery stores, retail stores, hardware stores, pharmacies, auto repair businesses, banks, gas stations, veterinary clinics, warehouses, hotels, public transportation and others.
Asked by a reporter if malls are included in that order, Beshear said they are exempt at this time because they are retail facilities.
Kentuckians with coronavirus questions can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear has said the hotline is for those who are well, but nervous. That way, Kentuckians can learn the answers to their questions without overwhelming health care facilities.
