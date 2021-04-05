FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Monday to create a task force to fight unemployment insurance fraud.
The governor announced the creation of the task force during a briefing on COVID-19 Monday. Business closures and layoffs related to the pandemic led to soaring unemployment in Kentucky. As Kentucky continues to wade through the backlog of claims, the state has also been faced with fraudsters trying to get benefits that don't belong to them.
"Like many other states across the country, Kentucky has seen a surge in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims," Beshear said. "This task force will bring together the needed resources to combat this scourge."
Beshear said across the nation, more than $63 billion in fraudulent benefits has been paid so far.
The governor said the task force will detect, investigate, prosecute and prevent unemployment insurance fraud in Kentucky. Members will include the commissioner of the Kentucky State Police, the executive director of the Kentucky Department of Homeland Security, the secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the state’s chief information officer and the executive director of the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance.
Beshear said the task force may also include the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Eastern and Western Districts of Kentucky and federal investigative agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Secret Service, the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor and the U.S. Diplomatic Service.
On Friday, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced it would halt all bank account information changes from claimants, after some claimants reported unauthorized changes to their bank accounts. Now, all new unemployment insurance claimants will be paid by paper checks only.
Beshear's office says the agency will soon require all claimants to create more complex personal identification numbers, or PINs, to protect them from fraud attempts. The agency has added a more secure login to its claimant website, Beshear's office says, and it has updated the fraud form to report identity theft on the site, entered into a new partnership with ID.me and added a reCaptcha (an online system that requires users to answer questions to prove they are not bots). The agency also adopted new measures for out-of-state Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, putting a hold on those claims until identification can be verified.
At the federal level, the US Department of Labor has created a new website with information to help claimants report unemployment identity theft. Click here for more details.
Download the document below to read Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order creating the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Fraud Detection and Prevention Task Force.