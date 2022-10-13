Kentucky flooding mgn.jpg

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says the death toll from historic flooding that swamped portions of eastern Kentucky this summer has risen to 43.

The governor on Thursday announced two additional fatalities.

He says the latest two deaths were caused by health conditions arising directly from the flooding.

He says the two deaths were reported from Letcher and Breathitt counties, but didn't provide additional details about them. 

The governor says the 43 fatalities are from six eastern Kentucky counties. He says one person remains missing since the floodwaters hit the region in late July.