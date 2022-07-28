FRANKFORT, KY — Roads, homes, and businesses were submerged underwater and at least three people have died after devastating flash flooding impacted Eastern Kentucky last night. Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency in response and a news release from his office detailed the ways in which the state will try to help.
At least three people have died in the flooding. In a statement included in the release, Beshear indicated he was expecting to see even more lives lost, probably in the double digits.
The governor's office says at least six Kentucky counties have declared a local state of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike. The morning news release noted that there were a number of people who were unaccounted for, and that some people were stranded on their roofs or in trees at that time.
In an update provided around noon, Beshear announced that two of the deaths were from Perry County and one was from Knott County.
Multiple agencies are responding to the floods, including emergency management teams, the Kentucky National Guard, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Division of Forestry and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
According to the news release, thousands of households have been left without power and the state is working with cell providers to restore service.
Beshear said many communities would lose water temporarily, but truckloads of water have been ordered and are on their way to Eastern Kentucky.
The Governor's Office also provided a list of steps you can take to protect yourself after flooding:
- Watch your step. Floodwaters often hide sharp and dangerous debris, like broken glass and metal. Floodwater can also be contaminated with oil, gasoline or sewage.
- Wear the appropriate protective clothing and gear such as boots, gloves and safety glasses when moving debris.
- Stay away from electrical utility equipment after a storm, or if it is wet, to prevent being electrocuted. Report any utility issues to your local utility company.
- Flooded homes are hazards. Get a professional to check for loose wires, mold and hidden damage before re-entering.
- Use generators or other gas-powered machinery only outdoors and away from windows.
- Never drive into a road covered with flowing water. One foot of flowing water can sweep a car off the road; 2 feet will carry away an SUV or pickup. Even 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet. Never walk or drive through swift water. Turn Around, Don't Drown!
- Respect barricades and posted signage. If you encounter a flooded road, turn around. You’re not only putting your own life at risk, but also the lives of first responders.
- If you encounter a dark traffic signal, treat it as a four-way stop.
“I’m asking everyone to pray. There are a lot of people out there who need help and are very scared right now. And we’re doing the very best we can to reach each and every one of them,” Gov. Beshear said.