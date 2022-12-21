FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear is holding a briefing to update Kentuckians on the dangerously cold weather set to roll into Kentucky on Thursday evening.
He has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the dangerous weather. He has also signed an executive order to prevent price gouging for supplies such as food, gas, and snow shovels.
During the briefing, officials touched on important winter safety tips, like keeping an emergency kit in your car; being aware of the danger of carbon monoxide poisoning; and practicing fire-safety for heating sources with flames.
Importantly, the emergency management director stressed that generators are for outside use only.
Inside use of generators can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can be fatal.
Beshear says 17 state parks located across the commonwealth will serve as backup warming centers for those without power.
Transportation Secretary Jim Gray urged Kentuckians not to get complacent when hearing the predicted snow levels will be low, because white-outs could easily occur on the interstate. He is asking people to reschedule travel plans if they can to avoid driving during the worst part of the weather.
According to Gray, the effectiveness of pre-treating roads will be lowered by forecasted rain, which will wash pre-treatment off the roadway.
Gray encourages every person who needs to drive to pack an emergency kit in their vehicles, and the Kentucky State Police agree. In addition, the KSP urges drivers to ensure their exhaust pipes remain unobstructed in the event they become stranded, as that can cause carbon monoxide to back up into the vehicle.
The KSP asks travelers to be patient with them if they get into a collision or become stranded, as the poor weather conditions will increase response time. They have created a list of items — seen below — which they suggest drivers keep in their cars in case of emergency.
A Kentucky National Guard readiness team will also be deployed in five key counties, including: Jefferson, Madison, Harden, Muhlenberg and McCracken to assist.