FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Thursday regarding gas prices.
The governor says the state of emergency will allow the state's price gouging laws to go into effect to combat high gas prices.
Beshear signed an executive order issuing the state of emergency during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday.
While the state of emergency is in effect, Kentuckians can report price gouging to the attorney general's office. Click here to access the online price gouging complaint form.
Beshear sent Attorney General Daniel Cameron a letter earlier this month asking for advice on whether a state of emergency should be declared on gas prices. In a news release sent Thursday afternoon, Beshear's office says Cameron responded to that letter about two weeks later, reporting that his office had received 263 complaints of price gouging since Jan. 1, including 22 complaints reporting prices 10% or more above the prevailing price in Kentucky at the time. The governor's office says Cameron said he believes a state of emergency declaration would provide “minimal” relief.
"Gov. Beshear took today’s action because he believes strongly that even minimal relief is better than no relief," the news release states.
The order states that no one can sell gas or other motor fuels at a price that is "grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration of this State of Emergency." Anyone who violates the order may face penalties laid out in Kentucky Revised Statute 367.378. That statute states that anyone who is found to have willfully violated the price gouging prohibition can face thousands of dollars in fines.
Earlier in June, Beshear filed a separate state of emergency to prevent a 2-cents-per-gallon increase in the state's gas tax that was set to go into effect on July 1. The governor has also asked the Environmental Protection Agency to waive the requirement that reformulated fuel be sold in urban areas, and he's asked congressional leaders to pass the Gas Prices Relief Act, federal legislation that would temporarily remove the federal gas tax through the end of 2022.
