DAWSON SPRINGS, KY — Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear, Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region leaders, community partners, and new homeowners worked together to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.
Since its launch just days after the deadly tornadoes to hit western Kentucky, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised over $52 million in donations from more than 150,000 individuals and businesses. The money has covered funeral expenses for victims' families and provided assistance to survivors, local farmers, and local long-term recovery groups.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund also contributed $440,000 for down payment assistance, the governor's office says. Through nonpartisan work with the General Assembly, Beshear established the $120 million Western Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies, or (SAFE) Fund, to assist with tornado recovery. Catholic Charities, Kentucky Sports Radio, and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation also provided funds to support the new homes dedicated in Dawson Springs on Monday.
"At first light after the storms, I was in western Kentucky. It was really hard to stand here and see the level of destruction." Beshear said in a statement released Monday afternoon. "But that day, we made a promise to the folks here that we would help rebuild every structure and every life. Today, we are keeping that promise again, as five incredible Kentucky families get the keys to their forever homes.”
New Habitat homeowner Sallie Carlton shared her gratitude during the dedication ceremony.
“I feel so blessed in so many ways,” Carlton said in a statement shared by the governor's office. “Throughout this experience, Habitat for Humanity and the volunteers have been amazing! We are forever grateful for our forever home.”
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region Executive Director Heath Duncan said the dedication of the five homes shows "the power of compassion, resilience and community."
“These dedications stand as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Dawson Springs, as we rebuild and recover from the devastating tornado," Duncan said. "Together, we are rebuilding lives, restoring faith and showing the world the strength that emerges when we stand shoulder to shoulder, united in love and support.”
For more information or to make a donation, visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.