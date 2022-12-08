FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday that Democrats have a better chance of connecting with rural voters in his home state and elsewhere when they talk about the things people need and the ways they can help them.
"I think that Democratic candidates ought to tell people what they want to do and why they want to do it. They ought to be focused on those kitchen table issues that people stay up at night worried about," the Democratic governor said in an interview with The Associated Press at the state Capitol.
Beshear said his party's candidates need to show up with a core message centered on good-paying jobs, access to quality health care and good public schools — all issues that he sees as resonating with rural voters who have abandoned the party in droves in recent elections.
Beshear, who faces his own tough reelection fight next year in a state dotted with small towns and farms, is better positioned than most Democrats to talk about connecting with rural voters.
He has maintained strong job approval ratings in a state where the GOP has become the dominant party.
The Kentucky governor's race, falling as it always does in the year before a presidential election, has been flagged as the Democratic Governors Association's top priority in 2023. GOP candidates, including several who have battled Beshear on legal and political fronts during his first term in office, are lining up for the chance to challenge Beshear.
Beshear has devoted much of his time as governor leading recovery efforts in rural areas of Kentucky stricken by devastating tornadoes a year ago and historic flooding earlier this year.
To make inroads in rural regions, candidates need to focus on the things that matter most to people — whether they're making enough to support their families, can afford quality health care that's accessible and can send their children to good schools.
"Whenever people get focused on the red versus blue, or the D versus R, they lose focus that our job is to serve the families in our states," Beshear said. "Families want to hear that you're trying to make their life better. You're not trying to move something to the right or the left, but you're trying to help them move forward."
Beshear spoke about his administration's work to provide clean drinking water for rural Kentuckians, and said one of his most satisfying days as governor was when he announced economic development projects in rural counties at both ends of the Bluegrass State.
"I think Democrats should show up more in rural America because it's America," the governor said. "Every person counts. The great lesson of COVID is that we all matter. And if we're not lifting up every single part of Kentucky, we're not doing our job."
Beshear is preparing for his reelection campaign bearing a strong family brand — his father is a former two-term Kentucky governor — while yoked to a greatly diminished Democratic brand.
Republicans built their dominance in Kentucky by cultivating reliable strongholds spanning the state's rural regions — from the Appalachians in the east to the farming country in the west.