FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Flags at state office buildings in Kentucky will be flown at half-staff for a week beginning Tuesday to honor those who were lost or impacted by last week’s devastating tornadoes, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Flags at state office buildings should be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday and remain so until sundown on Dec. 20, Beshear said. He encouraged residents, businesses and organizations to join in the tribute.
Tornadoes slammed the state Friday night, killing dozens and displacing thousands more.
Kentucky authorities said the destruction was hindering their ability to tally the devastation. As searches continued for the missing, efforts also turned to restoring power, water and other supplies.