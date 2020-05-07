PADUCAH - During his daily news conference Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce when restaurants and child care facilities can reopen.
In an exclusive interview with Local 6's Thomas Capps, Beshear said his plan to reopen Kentucky's economy is still on track, and hopes to release more details during his daily COVID-19 press briefing at 4 p.m central time.
"I think that if people tune in tonight that they will see dates for restaurants and we hope for child care," says Beshear.
