FRANKFORT, KY — The 30-day mask mandate that went into effect in Kentucky on July 10 will be extended for another 30 days, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.
The governor said Kentucky has had fewer cases this week through Thursday than the state had in the same period last week. Beshear said that decrease shows that the mandate is working. "It’s working, and if we want to get some things back open that we had to pause…this is our way," Beshear said.
While Beshear reported 516 new cases Thursday, the governor said from Monday though Thursday this week, the state saw 247 fewer cases than in the same time period in the previous week.
“We appear to not just be slowing, but we hope, stopping any escalation that we’ve seen," Beshear said.
The state's rolling seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 5.51% Thursday, which is unchanged from Wednesday's percentage.
The new cases reported Thursday include 12 children ages 5 and under. Beshear said the youngest of those children is 10 months old.
To date, Kentucky has had 33,254 cases of COVID-19. Of that number, the state has confirmed 8,523 who have recovered. Among the state's active cases, 701 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with the illness, including 140 in intensive care units.
Beshear said eight new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday, including an 87-year-old man from Graves County. According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, 23 coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the county to date.
As of Thursday, 760 Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus.
Download the document below to read through the governor's executive order on masks, which includes information on who is expected to wear a mask and where, as well as information on exceptions to the mandate.