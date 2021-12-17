FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Park accommodations for Kentucky families displaced by last week’s tornado outbreak have been extended to a minimum of four weeks, up from an initial two weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
State parks had provided free housing and food services for 610 displaced Kentuckians and 176 first responders by Thursday morning.
Limited space at the parks is still available, Beshear said. Impacted families who need emergency housing can contact their local emergency management office to request lodging.
Those who are interested in volunteering at state park, click here.