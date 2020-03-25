FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says fewer new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday than were confirmed the day before.
On Wednesday, the governor says 35 new cases have been confirmed. Tuesday, 39 new cases were confirmed.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Beshear assured Kentuckians "What you're doing is working," saying the sacrifices being made across the state — from closures and cancellations across the state to individual social distancing practices — are helping fight the outbreak.
Wednesday's new positive tests bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state up to 198.
Beshear said another patient has died of the virus in Kentucky. The governor said the patient was a 75-year-old man from Jefferson County.