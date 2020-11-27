FRANKFORT, KY — On Thanksgiving, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked federal appeals courts to block a Wednesday order by a U.S. district judge that would allow private religious schools in the commonwealth return to in-person instruction immediately.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted that in his brief, Gov. Beshear "questioned the sincerely held religious beliefs of Danville Christian Academy," the school who originally filed the lawsuit that Attorney General Cameron joined on Friday.
The Governor ignored the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling and, today, doubled down on his unconstitutional closure of religious schools by seeking emergency relief from an appellate court. (2/6)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 26, 2020
In the same thread of twitter, Cameron also says Gov. Beshear claims he suspended the Kentucky Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
It’s frightening that the Governor believes he can suspend religious liberty. The Governor is not above the law, and we urge him to drop this ill-conceived appeal and to halt his attacks on religious freedom. (5/6)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) November 26, 2020
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove ruled in favor of the religious school, saying the order violates its First Amendment right as a religious institution.
Tatenhove is the same judge who struck down an executive order from the governor this summer instructing churches cease in person services to prevent spreading the virus. In that case, Tatenhove awarded Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville a temporary restraining order against that order.
Local 6 is working to get the brief filed by Gov. Beshear
