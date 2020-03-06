FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the positive test came back Friday afternoon. The person, whose age was not given, is in isolation in Lexington.
Ten people have been tested at the state lab, nine have come back negative for the virus. Beshear says “there is no need to panic.” He says the threat to the general population remains low.
Beshear previously addressed the state's response to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, at a news conference on Thursday. During that news conference, he said all specimens the state lab receives before noon each day will be processed the same day they are received. He said specimens received after noon will be processed the following day. Beshear said you should ask your health care provider if you want to be tested.
The University of Kentucky confirmed Friday night that the COVID-19 patient is at UK Chandler Hospital.
The university sent the following statement from spokesman Jay Blanton about how the patient is being cared for and what is being done to prevent exposure to other patents:
“We can confirm that we have a patient that has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 currently in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. Our health care team has taken every precaution and followed the appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols to prevent exposure to other patients and caregivers. UK HealthCare is a nationally regarded academic medical center that is especially equipped to handle these types of illnesses. In keeping with our policies regarding privacy, no specific information about the patient is available at this time. We can confirm that the patient is not a member of the UK community.”