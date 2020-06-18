FRANKFORT, KY - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he intends to sign a proclamation to recognize Juneteenth as a statewide holiday.
Juneteenth is one of the country's oldest holidays and is observed each year to mark the official end of slavery in the United States.
June 19, 1865 is seen as the day Union troops led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to break the news to the last Confederate supporters that the Confederate States Army had lost the civil war and all slaves must be freed.
At a press conference earlier, Beshear said, "I think it's time. I think it's the right thing to do, and I will be doing a ceremonial signing today."
In order for Juneteenth to be recoginzed as a statewide holiday, Beshear's proclamation must pass through the next assembly.