FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has filed an emergency regulation to prevent a 2 cent per gallon gas tax increase that would have gone into effect on July 1, the governor announced Thursday.
Beshear's office says the current gas tax of 26 cents would have risen by 2 cents on July 1 because of a trigger under the state statute that sets the rate. The increase would have affected regular and diesel fuel.
The gas tax contributes to the state's road fund. Beshear's office says the tax freeze will reduce road fund revenues by 1.6% over the first seven months of the fiscal year. The governor plans to propose using money from the upcoming general fund budget surplus to make up for that revenue loss, according to a news release from the governor's office. That release also notes that next year's budget includes a 21% increase in funding for transportation infrastructure from the federal government.
“Kentuckians cannot afford to pay more, and I am committed to doing everything I can to help keep more dollars in people’s pockets,” Beshear said.
He said the statute that would have triggered the gas tax increase “was never intended to hurt Kentuckians during tough times, but with rising prices and inflation, this increase would have a negative impact on our families and it is time to take action.”
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says the emergency regulation will have "no material impact on the transportation budget and projects," and that "all projects will move forward."
Discussing the emergency regulation during his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, Beshear said he's also sent a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asking for advice on whether Beshear should declare a state of emergency to prevent price gouging at the pump.