FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky bars are to close for two weeks effective Tuesday to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced, and restaurants are to limit indoor seating to 25% capacity.
Beshear announced those steps in light of a recent increase in cases in the state. The governor said outdoor seating for restaurants can remain at its current capacity, with social distancing protocols in place.
“There are a lot of really responsible bar owners out there, and I hate requiring this for them. They are paying for the actions of others, and it’s not fair, but this virus isn’t fair either,” Beshear said. “On restaurants, again, they can do unlimited outdoor seating as long as they can sufficiently spread guests out under social distancing guidelines, and we are going to work with our cities and localities to do what we need to do administratively to allow that outside seating to expand."
The governor met with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Sunday. Announcing the additional restrictions Monday, Beshear said the White House and the state government agree that the virus is spreading so much statewide, that additional statewide action is necessary to curb it.
"This is going to hurt a lot of restaurants, but the White House modeling shows that this is absolutely necessary to control the spread at this time when we either become the next Florida, or we get it under control and save the lives of our people and protect our economy," Beshear added.
Beshear said these two steps are among four recommended by the White House Coronavirus Task Force to fight against the pandemic. The other two are already in effect in Kentucky, They include the 30-day statewide mask mandate that went into effect July 10 and the restriction limiting non-commercial social gatherings to 10 people are fewer that was reinstated on July 20.
Additionally, Beshear said he is recommending that public and private schools in Kentucky wait until at least the third week of August to start in-person classes.
The governor announced 522 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, including 21 children younger than 5. Beshear said the youngest of those children is 11 days old. Currently, 609 Kentuckians are hospitalized because of the illness, including 131 in intensive care units.
The state's rate of positive COVID-19 tests currently stands at 5.58%. Beshear said that rate has steadily increased over time, and that rate must be curbed.
To date, 27,601 cases have been reported in Kentucky, and 7,466 are known to have recovered.
Nine new deaths connected to the illness were reported Monday, bringing the total number of lives lost to 709.
The nine new deaths include a 61-year-old man from Livingston County, Beshear said, as well as a 74-year-old woman from Bell County and, from Jefferson County, four men ages 70, 71, 82 and 98 and three women ages 61, 76 and 84.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Daily Summary for July 27.