FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced four new COVID-19 testing sites will be open in partnership with Kroger starting next week, including a site in Paducah.
During his daily update on the virus, Beshear said the four new sites will open in Paducah, Madisonville, Somerset and Pikeville.
A representative from Kroger said those sites will be open from Tuesday, April 21 through Friday, April 24. They will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.
The goal is to test up to 330 people per day at each location.
