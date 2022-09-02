WEST KENTUCKY — The president of a Paducah utility contractor and the superintendent of Lyon County Schools have been appointed to serve of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday appointed Murtco Inc. President Keith Murt of Paducah and Lyon County Schools Superintendent Russell Tilford of Kevil to serve on the board.
Murt and Tilford will each serve for a term set to expire on Aug. 30, 2027.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board provides advice to the U.S. secretary of agriculture on ways to promote public participation for the land and resource management plan and environmental education.
The board has 17 non-federal members, including two appointed by the governor of Kentucky, two appointed by the governor of Tennessee, four appointed by the U.S. secretary of agriculture, two appointed by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources commissioner or designee, one person appointed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency commissioner or designee, two appointed by the Lyon County judge executive, two appointed by the Trigg County judge executive and two appointed by the Stewart County mayor.