FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday introduced Col. Jeremy Slinker as the next director of Kentucky Emergency Management.
Slinker will replace Michael E. Dossett, who is retiring after more than four decades of public service. Beshear said Dossett is irreplaceable, and that Dossett had planned to retire in December but stayed on because of the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak.
Dossett will now retire at the end of February.
Slinker has nearly three decades of public service under his belt, Beshear's office says. He currently serves as director of the Kentucky State Parks Ranger Division, and he was a state trooper for 25 years.
Beshear's office says Slinker served in all supervisory ranks while with Kentucky State Police, and he held command positions in post operations, special operations and drug enforcement/special investigations.
“Strong leadership at Emergency Management has been critical as we have faced emergency after emergency, and I know Col. Slinker has the experience and know-how to help us prepare and respond in the future,” Beshear said. “Director Dossett and I are pleased to welcome Col. Slinker to his new role.”
Slinker said he's honored by the opportunity to step in as KYEM director.
"Kentucky Emergency Management has consistently impressed me over the years as they managed emergencies and disasters across this state, which reflects Director Dossett’s excellent leadership," Slinker said. "The commonwealth will get nothing but my best commitment to tirelessly work toward a safe and prepared Kentucky.”