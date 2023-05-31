FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of fallen Scott County Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley, who was killed during a traffic stop on May 22.
According to a Wednesday release, flags should remain at half-staff from sunset to sunrise.
Conley served for four years as deputy sheriff at the Scott County Sheriff's Office, the release explains, and served in the United States Army for eight years before that.
The man accused of fatally shooting Conley appeared in court on May 24, where a Fayette County District Judge entered not-guilty please on his behalf for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, being a felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree burglary.
A memorial fundraiser for Deputy Conley, who reportedly has a wife and two children, has raised over $90,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Services for Conley will be held at the Scott County High School gym at 11 a.m. on Thursday with internment following at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, the release explains.