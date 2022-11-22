FRANKFORT — Andy Beshear is ordering flags to half-staff across the state in honor of former Kentucky governor, John Brown Jr.
According to a Tuesday release, Brown died at the age of 88. He was the 55th governor of Kentucky, serving from 1979 to 1983.
In his announcement of Brown's death, Beshear said, “Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place."
The family of Brown released a statement on his passing as well, saying he dreamed the impossible dream and lived it until the very end.
"His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people."
Beshear is ordering flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff in Brown's honor until sunset on the day of Brown's interment. Brown will lie in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol.