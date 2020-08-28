Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff Saturday, in honor of a Korean War soldier whose remains will finally be buried that day in his hometown of Corbin.
Beshear has ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Aug. 29 in honor of Army Cpl. Billie Joe Hash. The soldier was just 18 years old when he was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. His remains could not be recovered after the battle, but they were returned to the United States more than six decades later in 2018. In July of that year, the North Korean government turned over more than 55 boxes containing the remains of American service members killed during the war.
The DPAA says, to identify Hash, scientists with the agency used anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, and scientists with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System provided DNA analysis. Hash's remains were officially accounted for on May 27, 2020.
The governor's office says a memorial service will be held for Hash at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, and a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Worley Cemetery. An obituary published by the Mountain Advocate says the Kentucky Army National Guard will conduct full military rites at the graveside service.
"We are all glad to have our Kentucky soldier home again and closure for his family,” Beshear said in a statement Friday. "Lowering the flag to honor his service and sacrifice is a tangible symbol of our respect and compassion for all veterans and their families."
Hash’s name is on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, along with the other Korean War service members who are still missing. The DAPP says a rosette will be placed next to Hash's name to show that he has been accounted for.