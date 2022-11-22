FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering flags to half-staff across the state in honor of former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.
Brown has died at the age of 88. He was the 55th governor of Kentucky, serving from 1979 to 1983.
In his announcement of Brown's death, Beshear said: “Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place."
The family of Brown released a statement on his passing as well, saying he dreamed the impossible dream and lived it until the very end.
"His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people."
Beshear is ordering flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff in Brown's honor until sunset on the day of Brown's interment. Brown will lie in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky released the following statement about Brown's passing: "Elaine and I were saddened to learn of the passing of former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Many of us first learned of Governor Brown through his business leadership. As one of the chief investors to purchase Kentucky Fried Chicken from Harland Sanders in 1964, he took one of the Commonwealth’s signature businesses and made it a global household name. Later in life, he applied his private sector prowess to government, promising to run Kentucky with the same discipline and creativity that had made his various enterprises thrive. Our prayers are with Governor Brown’s four children and all others who knew and loved this legendary businessman and statesman.”