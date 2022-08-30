FRANKFORT, KY — Governor Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31 in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
According to a Tuesday release from the governor's office, the Executive Mansion will also be lit-up purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
Overdose Awareness Day is a global event meant to raise awareness of overdose, acknowledge families and friends who have lost loved ones to overdose, and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, the release says.
Beshear is encouraging individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in the event.
For updates on flag status information, click here.