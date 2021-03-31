Kentucky money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says lawmakers are off to a “good start” in using federal pandemic aid to create jobs and stimulate the economy in Kentucky.

The Republican-led legislature closed out its 30-day session Tuesday by allocating more than $1 billion in federal money on several big-ticket items. Those projects included school construction, water and sewer projects and broadband expansion.

The Democratic governor on Wednesday praised the legislature for those decisions on how to use the federal aid.

“At a time when we want to make sure we sprint out of this pandemic, we get out of this recession, we want to use these dollars to create jobs and economic activity,” he said. “And I think there was a lot of good work that came together to get a good start on that.”

He predicts the investments will create more than 14,500 new jobs in Kentucky.

