CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear was in Calloway County Tuesday to announce $1 million for infrastructure improvements, including the construction of a new fire station in Murray.
Beshear joined local leaders in Murray to present a $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds to the city for a new fire station.
He also announced that he has approved $500,000 in Cleaner Water Program funds for the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District. The funding will be used to extend a 6-inch waterline down Hickory Grove Road from Jackson Road to Highway 299 and to extend an 8-inch water main down Highway 299 south to Highway 464 Beshear's office says the project will provide water service to 70 households that are currently underserved.
"The project is really important, because it will serve as 70 unserved households," Beshear said. "Think about that: 70 households that have not had access to steady and reliable water are going to be able to turn on that tap and know it's coming."
While in Calloway County, the governor also talked about the $203 million investment announced in June to expand high-speed internet in Kentucky. Beshear said the West Kentucky Rural Telephone Co-op Corp. has been awarded a grant for more than $3 million to expand high-speed internet access to 843 households and businesses in Calloway and Marshall counties that are currently underserved. Beshear's office says the grand funding plus matching funds pledged by West Kentucky Rural Telephone represents an overall investment of more than $6.7 million for the project.