FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has renewed his push for higher teacher salaries and state-funded preschool for 4-year-olds.
His comments Thursday came in response to statewide test scores showing setbacks among many students, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Democratic governor is urging the Republican-led legislature to reopen the state budget next year to funnel more money into schools.
Beshear says his proposals aim to overcome teacher shortages, help students catch up and thrive and better prepare preschoolers for kindergarten.
Republicans Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says there are no plans to reopen the budget when lawmakers meet in 2023.
