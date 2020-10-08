FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear opened a briefing Thursday by condemning militia groups like the group accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, decrying them as domestic terrorists.
Thirteen people were arrested Thursday in that alleged domestic terrorism plot, according to Michigan and federal officials, in a plan to kidnap Whitmer as part of a plan to overthrow multiple state governments. Seven of the people arrested are associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Beshear recalled incidents in which similar groups made threats against him and his family. "They hung me in effigy just hundreds of yards from where we are standing on your Capitol grounds," the governor said. "Another man who made threats against me and our Kentucky State Police was arrested at his home, where he was making grenades."
In May, armed protesters gathered outside the governor's mansion, demanding that the governor resign, and a member of the Three Percenters militia group later hung an effigy of the governor from a tree outside the Capitol building.
In April, a Kevil, Kentucky, man was arrested after Kentucky State Police investigators said he threatened the governor and troopers via social media. The man, 25-year-old Jeremiah Wooley faces federal charges after troopers said they found inactive grenades and materials that could be used to make them active in his home. Investigators also said they found 12 guns, including a 50-caliber rifle, assault-style firearms, shotguns, and handguns during the search.
"These groups are not freedom fighters. They are terrorists. They're not security forces. They are threats to our nation," Beshear said Thursday. "So this nation and every single one of its leaders, including everyone here in Kentucky, must in one voice denounce all of these groups. Domestic terrorism is about violence and intimidation, pure and simple. There are no two sides to it."
Beshear also called on other leaders to decry such groups, and refrain from aligning themselves with them.
"There should be no state leaders or lawmakers pandering to these violent extremists. No posing for photos, no speaking at their rallies: because wrong is wrong," Beshear said. "I will say it again: I will not be intimidated. I will not back down. I will continue to do the right thing. We cannot allow domestic terrorism, which threatens our way of life, to be cast in terms of patriotism or applauded on any level. It is our job as the people that make up this nation to do the right thing and send the right message."