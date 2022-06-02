During his weekly Team Kentucky address Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reminded Kentuckians that programs are available to help those who are struggling financially amid inflation and rising gas prices.
The programs the governor discussed include the Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, the Homeowners Assistance Fund, the Affordable Connectivity Program, the Childcare Assistance Program and Community Action Agencies.
The Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund was created to help those negatively impacted by layoffs, furloughs and closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. That fund is specifically for renters. Those eligible can receive up to 12 months of past-due rent owed since April 1, 2020, plus three months of future rent, up to 12 months of past-due utilities owed since April 1, 2020, plus three months of future utilities. Documentation from the renter and the landlord is required as part of the application process. For more details, visit teamkyhherf.ky.gov.
The Homeowners Assistance Fund was also created because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeowners who need help to avoid foreclosure or loss of utility services can apply for up to $35,000 per household. Eligible uses for the funding include mortgage assistance for up to six months and/or mortgage reinstatement of the owner's past due balance; one-time reinstatement of past due, non-escrowed property tax bills; one-time reinstatement of past due, non-escrowed homeowners and/or flood insurance bills; one-time reinstatement of past due homeowner’s association/condominium dues/liens; and one-time reinstatement of past due utility bills, such as electric, gas/heat, water and sewer bills. For more details, visit teamkyhaf.ky.gov.
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission benefit program that offers discounts of up to $30 per month on internet service for eligible households or up to $75 per month for people living on qualifying tribal lands. Households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to buy a laptop, desktop computer or tablet if they contribute part of the purchase price themselves. People who live at or below %200 of the Federal Poverty Guidelines are eligible. There are other criteria households can qualify under as well. For more details, visit fcc.gov/acp.
The Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program is a Kynect program that helps low-income families pay for child care. Families with children under 13 years old or disabled children ages 13 to 19 can receive child care assistance if they are facing certain income challenges. For more details, visit kynect.ky.gov/benefits.
Community Action Kentucky is an association of agencies across the commonwealth that help Kentuckians in need. The agency serving Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties is West Kentucky Allied Services. The agency serving Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Lyon, Livingston, Muhlenberg, Todd and Trigg counties is Pennyrile Allied Community Services.
For more information about West Kentucky Allied Services, visit wkas-ky.org.
For more information about Pennyrile Allied Community Services, visit pacs-ky.org.
For more information about Community Action Agencies across Kentucky, visit capky.org/network.