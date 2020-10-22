FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday, as well as 17 new virus-related deaths.
During a media briefing, the governor said Thursday's numbers represent the fourth highest one-day total for new COVID-19 cases in the state. He said those cases bring the state's total since testing began to 92,299 cases.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has recorded 17,627 recovered cases in the state so far.
Among the state's active cases, Beshear said 800 Kentuckians are hospitalized Thursday. Among those patients, 214 are in intensive care units, and 105 are on ventilators.
Kentucky's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 5.3% Thursday.
Beshear reflected on the 17 deaths confirmed Thursday in the context of 21 deaths reported just the day before.
"When you think about yesterday being, I believe, 21, the second highest, and today being 17, these two days, they’re painful — painful to our commonwealth, painful to our families," Beshear said. "We’ve now lost 1,380 Kentuckians. That is a dramatic loss of life, and I hope that we realize how serious this is that we are in, but also how many families have lost a loved one that want us to do the right thing so that others don’t lose a loved one."
Beshear said 181 of Thursday's cases are kids ages 18 and younger. The governor encourage parents and guardians to intend to take kids trick-or-treating on Halloween to make a plan ahead of the holiday.
The governor reminded parents of the state's guidelines for celebrating the holiday safely amid the pandemic, including wearing face coverings to protect against spreading the virus (not just Halloween masks), sanitizing hands often, only trick-or-treating with members of your own family, avoiding mass gatherings and more.
To see Kentucky's full guidance for Halloween 2020, click here.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's COVID-19 daily summary for Oct. 22.