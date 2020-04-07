FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 147 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state, as well as seven new deaths.
The seven deaths Beshear announced Tuesday included the 94-year-old woman who learned she had tested positive after leaving River's Bend Retirement Community in Lyon County, as well as a second Lyon County case: a 72 year old individual.
The state's total positive COVID-19 test results now stands at 1,149, out of 21,604 people tested.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.