FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Wednesday, as well as 10 new deaths connected to the illness.
Beshear said, after removing duplicate reports and out-of-state residents, Kentucky's case tally now stands at 8,167. Beshear said 2,919 of those individuals have recovered. The case total includes 108 probable cases. The rest are laboratory confirmed.
The governor said 474 Kentuckians are currently being treated in hospitals for the novel coronavirus. Beshear said 98 of those cases are in intensive care units. He noted that's a marked decrease from the 269 total that was reported Tuesday for ICU cases. Beshear said the state has been following up with hospitals regarding every ICU case, and there was a lengthy delay getting answers. However, the state is now confident that there are 98 cases in the ICU.
Including the 10 deaths reported Wednesday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Kentucky now stands at 376.
Before Wednesday's briefing, Beshear's office announced $33 million in federal CARES Act funding will be administered to city and county governments to reimburse them for COVID-19-related expenses from March 1 to Dec. 30.
"We hope that that is just an initial amount we will be providing to those local governments," Beshear said.
According to the governor's office, some of the expenses that are eligible for reimbursement include:
"The purchase of personal protective equipment for health and safety employees; expenses for communication and enforcement by governments for COVID-19-related public health orders; expenses for food delivery to nursing homes and vulnerable populations; improvements necessary for public employees to telework to comply with public health precautions; expenses for disinfection of public spaces and facilities; and payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees who dedicated substantial time to mitigating or responding to the public health emergency."
For more information on expenses that are eligible for this CARES Act funding, visit the U.S. Department of Treasury website.
Local governments will be able to apply for the funding starting at 7 a.m. Central Time on Thursday. That application will be made available on the DLG website.
The money will be allocated based on population in the most recent census data, and will be administered by the Department for Local Government.