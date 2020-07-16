FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 413 new COVID-19 cases across the state Thursday, including 13 children under 5 years old. Two of those children are 2 months old, the governor said.
Beshear said those children are from Graves, Jefferson, Boone, Washington, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Jessamine and Marion counties. "These kids are counting on us, too, to do the right thing," Beshear said, urging Kentuckians to wear masks when in public places and practice social distancing.
To date, the state has seen a total of 21,083. Beshear said Kentucky's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 4.38%, noting that if that number reaches 5%, that will be cause for concern.
Beshear said 418 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Kentucky, including 92 in intensive care units.
The governor also announced five new deaths related to the virus Thursday, bringing the total to 650. Beshear cautioned Kentuckians: "Remember: deaths follow cases."
Beshear also addressed a motion filed by Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed Thursday seeking to block all the governor's orders regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor said eliminating those executive orders would cause the virus to spread and endanger more lives, and it would ultimately hurt the state's economy.
"The request that's made wants to eliminate every single ability to enforce any of the Healthy at Work requirements. Any of them. No capacity limits anywhere. Fill up a stadium. Full bar all the way out, you know, people in the streets. We know how deadly that can be, and it's just plain irresponsible," Beshear said.
In a tweet Thursday, Cameron said the constitution is not political and must be followed, even during a pandemic. Cameron says this isn't about the governor's policies, but about making sure he follows the law.
The Constitution is not political, & it must be followed even in a pandemic. Across the country, Governors are collaborating with elected leaders from both parties to make sure that COVID-19 restrictions balance public health with the law. This Governor should do the same.— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 16, 2020
Beshear also took to Twitter regarding Cameron's motion, saying "With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is."
(2 of 2) With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020
The governor also said Cameron's motion threatens expanded workers compensation eligibility for Kentuckians who have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, including first responders, active military personnel and grocery store employees.
Waived copays, deductibles, cost-sharing and diagnostic testing fees for private insurance are also being attacked.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020