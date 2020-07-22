FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reports 518 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Wednesday, including 13 children ages 5 and under.
The governor said those children are from seven different counties, and two of them are 5 months old.
Beshear said the state's rate of positive COVID-19 test results is 4.92% as of Wednesday, up from Tuesday's 4.37%.
The new numbers bring Kentucky's case total to 24,540, 7,000 are known to have recovered. Beshear stressed that the number of recovered cases only reflects the number of recovered reports the state receives. He said he believes the real number of recovered cases is higher.
Among the state's active COVID-19 cases, Beshear said 603 are currently hospitalized, including 145 in intensive care units. Those numbers are up from Tuesday, when the governor reported 532 Kentucky COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 136 people in intensive care units.
The governor also reported three new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, including a 49-year-old woman from Simpson County, a 69-year-old woman from Allen County and an 81-year-old from Webster County. Beshear said he is expecting a significant increase in deaths in the coming weeks, because of the increase in cases the state has seen.
"The fewer people we can get infected, the fewer people that we will lose, so let’s keep up that fight," Beshear said.
To date, 677 Kentuckians have died after contracting the virus.