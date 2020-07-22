Weather Alert

...SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THIS AFTERNOON... AT 1 PM, THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY CONTINUED TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND WESTERN KENTUCKY. SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL EVENTUALLY SPREAD NORTHEAST TO COVER MUCH OF REGION BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON. THE STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH, SMALL HAIL, AND LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. ALL THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING FREQUENT LIGHTNING STRIKES. PEOPLE OUTDOORS SHOULD PAY CLOSE ATTENTION FOR CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND SEEK SHELTER INDOORS IF SKIES TURN THREATENING. OUTSIDE OF THUNDERSTORMS, HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 105 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED. STAY HYDRATED AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS IN THE SHADE IF WORKING OUTDOORS.