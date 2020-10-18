FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 812 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky Sunday, as well as five new virus-related deaths.
The cases confirmed by the state Sunday include 116 teens and kids ages 18 and younger, 28 of which are children ages 5 and younger, the governor said in a news release. The youngest cases is a 1-month-old baby.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 76-year-old man from Boyd County, a 73-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 67-year-old man from Greenup County, a 91-year-old woman from Lincoln County, and a 91-year-old woman from Marion County.
Just the day before, on Saturday, Beshear reported the fourth-highest one-day total for new cases at 1,295, and a record number of hospitalizations — with 691 Kentuckians being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals.
"Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better," Beshear said in a statement released Sunday. "All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hot spots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky."
As of Sunday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reports that the state has seen 87,607 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,317 related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results was 4.62% on Saturday. Due to limited reporting data, that figure was not available Sunday.
In the governor's news release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack the state will use electronically reported PCR tests to calculate that rate in the coming week.
"Starting tomorrow, Kentucky will use COVID-19 PCR tests that are sent electronically to calculate the statewide test positivity rate,” Stack said in a statement. "PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90% of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests."
Stack said the main benefits of using electronically reported PCR tests to calculate the positivity rate include the automated collection of data, a more stable data stream, data filtered for the past seven days and quick turnaround for testing results.