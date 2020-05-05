FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear says 625 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Kentucky on Tuesday, and nearly half of those cases are connected to a state prison in Muhlenberg County.
Beshear says 309 of the cases confirmed Tuesday came from Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
The increase was not unexpected, as Beshear on Sunday said case numbers were expected to increase once the test results from the prison came in. “They’re going to be pretty tough numbers to see,” Beshear said Sunday.
Tuesday, Beshear says the new numbers, after accounting for duplicate reports, bring the state's total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 5,822. The governor says 347 people are currently being treated for the illness in Kentucky hospitals, and 189 are in intensive care units.
The governor says 14 new deaths were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of known lives lost in connection to the virus to 275.
Beshear says 61,013 Kentuckians have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and 2,058 have recovered.