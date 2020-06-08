FRANKFORT, KY — During his daily briefing on COVID-19 Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about calls to remove a Confederate memorial outside the Calloway County Courthouse.
"I am not that familiar with this monument in Murray, but if it is at a courthouse, it should come down," Behear said.
The monument depicts Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The memorial was built in 1917 in honor of 800 Calloway County residents who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
As Local 6 reported last week, a local man sent a letter to Murray Mayor Bob Rogers asking for the removal of the monument.
"The erection and maintenance of the Robert E. Lee Confederate memorial statue located on the courthouse square is an affront to all residents who support notions of equality and value the American justice system. The 'friendliest small town in America' must remove this symbol of oppression if the purported friendliness extends to its black residents," the letter says in part.
The man who wrote the letter, Sherman Neal II, told Local 6 reporter Chris Yu that's he's been thinking about ways to bring change to his community since learning about the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot to death in Glynn County, Georgia. Arbery was killed in February, but the two suspects accused of his murder were not arrested until May, after cell phone video of the shooting was shared widely online.
Neal said he was also moved to take action now because of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The 46-year-old black man died while in the custody of four Minneapolis Police Officers. An officer knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd begged for his life. That officer is charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers have been charged with abetting second-degree murder and abetting second-degree manslaughter.
"I decided to do it because I was trying to find out what tangible actions we can take rather than put out a boilerplate statement," Neal said of his letter.
Beshear said symbols that divide Kentuckians need to be gotten rid of now.
"You're seeing people march all over Kentucky that agree. I know that might cause some disagreement for some people out there. I'm past politics. i'm trying to do the right thing. Having a Confederate memorial monument on courthouse grounds is not the right thing," Beshear said.
Beshear has also called for the removal of the Jefferson Davis statue at the Kentucky Capital Rotunda.